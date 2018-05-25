Car chase through residential areas of East St. Louis reached 75 mph, police say

A 42-year-old East St. Louis man has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding for allegedly fleeing from police after running a stop sign.
Deleone D. Murphy was being held Friday at the St. Clair County Jail on $3,500 bail. He was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and one count of driving on a revoked license.
East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said an officer saw Murphy run a stop sign in the 600 block of North 40th Street. As an East St. Louis patrolman approached Murphy's vehicle, a gold 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van, Murphy sped off, according to Simon.
"He drove approximately 75 mph in a residential 25-mph zone. He drove through 12 more stop signs and circled back around and stopped in the 600 block of North 40th Street," Simon said.
Murphy then tried to run away, according to Simon.
"He got out of his vehicle and ran off on foot. My officer chased him and was able to place him in custody," Simon said.
Comments