Centralia newspaper owner charged with reckless homicide in motorcyclist's death

A Centralia man has been charged with reckless homicide for allegedly driving drunk in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Thomas Joy, of Centralia, had already been charged with driving under the influence and failure to yield after the May 15 crash in Marion County.
Jerry Clarkson, 65, of Odin was northbound on U.S. 51 on May 15 when Joy’s pickup pulled out in front of him, according to police. Clarkson was taken to a nearby hospital, but died as medical personnel were about to transfer him to a St. Louis trauma center.
Joy allegedly refused a breath test, according to WJBD News, which reported that he is part-owner of the Centralia Sentinel newspaper.
