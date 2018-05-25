Did your computer lock up with a supposed virus? Feds say it was a $25 million scam.

Two businesses allegedly responsible for a tech-support scam affecting 40,000 people have been charged by the federal government with fraud.
Charged in federal court in East St. Louis were Michael Austin Seward, 31, of Deerfield Beach, Florida; Kevin James McCormick, 45, of Delray Beach, Florida; and Grant Clark Wasik, 35, of Boynton Beach, Florida, according to an announcement Friday by prosecutors. Each faces 13 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois alleges that Seward and McCormick operated Client Care Experts LLC in Florida and ABC Repair Tech in Costa Rica, and purchased pop-up ads that appeared on computers and locked up their browsers. The ads falsely told the users that viruses or malware had been detected on their computers and instructed them to call their business.
When the person called in, they spoke to a salesperson who instructed them to allow remote access to the computer. The tech then examined routine functions and called them problems, without informing the owner that the pop-ups would go away if the computer was rebooted.
The two companies brought in approximately $25 million through the program, according to the charges.
More than 40,000 people were defrauded in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories, all 10 Canadian provinces, the United Kingdom and other countries, according to prosecutors. At least 57 victims lived within the Southern District of Illinois, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Seward is alleged to be Client Care’s CEO, with McCormick as chief financial officer. Wasik was a sales manager eventually promoted to vice president, according to prosecutors.
Trial has been set to begin July 23, though the defense has asked for it to be transferred from the federal courthouse in Benton to East St. Louis. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as other consequences.
In addition, 14 other employees have been charged with federal fraud violations, all in Florida or Pennsylvania. Each is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 10 have already pleaded guilty. Of those, one was sentenced to 12 months with more than $20,000 restitution; another was sentenced to 18 months in prison with more than $3,000 in restitution. The others have not yet been sentenced.
However, since 10 or more of the victims are older than 55, the penalty can be as high as 30 years in prison plus a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said.
In addition to the Southern Illinois criminal prosecution, more investigations are taking place by the postal inspection service and the Federal Trade Commission, and the Florida Attorney General’s Office is bringing a civil suit against the company.
