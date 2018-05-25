Collinsville man charged with attempted burglary at Fairview Heights business

Fairview Heights Police have arrested a subject they believe burglarized cars and tried to burglarize a business late Wednesday night.
Joshua W. Brown, 30, of Collinsville, has been charged with felony attempted burglary and misdemeanor criminal damage to property and obstructing a police officer. He allegedly attempted to flee police at the scene.
Police responded to the 9100 block of St. Clair Avenue at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday when an alarm sounded at a business. Someone had thrown a large object through the glass of the front door and had apparently entered several vehicles on the lot.
It was not clear if the person had actually entered the business after breaking the glass, according to a statement from the Fairview Heights Police Department.
As of Friday evening, Brown remained in custody in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Comments