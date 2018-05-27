Police investigate Caseyville shooting that left one hospitalized

Caseyville Police were called to three locations early Sunday morning in a short amount of time, including a location with a gunshot victim.
Police said they received an emergency call at about 1 a.m. Sunday about a man shot in the 800 block of Old Caseyville Road. Police were unable to find him in the area, but were called about a mile away to the 400 block of Rich Street by a caller saying a man in the area had a handgun.
Police were able to find that suspect and take him into custody. Police also found the handgun.
While on the scene at Rich Street, Caseyville Police were called to Black Lane and Old Caseyville Road by emergency management services, who were treating a man with a gunshot wound.
Caseyville Police said the man with the gunshot wound was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear if the man hospitalized was related to the initial call to the 800 block of Old Caseyville Road.
The investigation is ongoing.
