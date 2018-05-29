Greenville sex offender arrested, accused of living too close to a school

A Greenville man was arrested for the second time in a month as police say the registered sex offender was living too close to a school.
Joseph E. Curtis, of Greenville, was charged with residing within 500 feet of a school property on May 21. He remained in Bond County jail Tuesday on a $3,000 cash bail.
On April 26, Curtis was charged with being a convicted child sex offender in a school zone; he posted $2260 bond on May 7 and pleaded not guilty on May 9.
He had been out of jail on bond from that charge when he was arrested by the Greenville Police on May 21.
Curtis is on the sex offender registry in Illinois because he was found guilty in 2016 of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 33 months.
Comments