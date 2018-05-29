Armed robbers target Circle K gas station near Belleville, police say

St. Clair County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two men who they say robbed a convenience store near Belleville early Tuesday morning.

A clerk at the Circle K Gas Station, on 5904 Old St. Louis Road near Belleville, reported an armed robbery at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. The clerk told police two people got out of a silver SUV and each had a gun when they approached the clerk with their faces covered, according to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects wanted money and one emptied the cash registers, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department reports. The other took items from the shelves.





No one was injured and only the clerk was in the store during the robbery, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the St. Clair Sheriff's Department at 618-825-5204.