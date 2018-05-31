Accused East St. Louis shooter escaped ankle monitor while out on bond, police say

An East St. Louis man accused of shooting another man three times escaped his ankle monitor during the weekend while he was out on bond, according to prosecutors.
Leland January, 53, is accused of shooting Calvert L. Gamble in the torso, abdomen and chest in East St. Louis on April 29, 2017. Gamble survived the shooting.
January escaped from the monitoring unit sometime between March 27 and May 25, according to charging documents, and his whereabouts were unknown Wednesday.
The St. Clair County Probation Office did not respond for comment.
January now faces an escape and theft charge, filed Tuesday in St. Clair County. He is also facing three aggravated battery and discharge of firearm charges, one aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.
