Crime

73-year-old man stabbed woman with pocket knife, East St. Louis police say

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

May 30, 2018 03:46 PM

A 73-year-old East St. Louis man is accused of using a pocket knife to stab a former romantic partner at least three times in the breast, abdomen and arm on Sunday.

Police say Fred Robinson stabbed the 62-year-old woman during an argument. East St. Louis Det. Sgt. Gilda Johnson was not sure of the extent of the woman's injuries on Wednesday.

Robinson was charged Sunday with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a person over 60 and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

He was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a $40,000 bail.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

