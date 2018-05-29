Police see 14 vehicle break-ins on Memorial Day near Belleville

About 14 vehicles were entered and ransacked near Belleville overnight Monday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
The department began receiving reports of vehicle break-ins Tuesday morning, mainly centered in the Signal Hill area, with a few in the 74th Street and Dorchester area, according to a news release.
In total, 14 vehicles were entered. Only two were forcibly entered, and the others were left unlocked, according to the release. Two purses and wallets were taken, but the missing items mostly were change or other small personal items that had been left in vehicles.
No one called in to report suspicious activity Monday night or early Tuesday morning, and police didn't have any suspects as of Tuesday night.
As teenagers no longer have school, they will be out during the night, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in the news release. He urged people to lock their vehicles, and to not leave valuables inside.
If you see any suspicious activity, call your local police department.
