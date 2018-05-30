Man facing trial for child sexual assault is charged with assaulting a second child

A 26-year-old Marion man about to stand trial in a child sex assault case is now facing additional charges of child sex assault in a separate investigation.
Bradley Cornille was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 on March 5. He was charged with two additional counts of the same charge on May 22. Prosecutors say the child in the second case is not the same as in the first.
Cornille's trial in the first case is set to start June 5. A preliminary hearing in the second case is scheduled for Thursday. Judge Thomas J. Tedeschi is presiding over both cases.
Court records show Cornille's most-recent address as a residence in Marion, but it was Christoper Police and Illinois State Police that investigated the cases.
Cornille was in Franklin County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Comments