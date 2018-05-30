Charges allege woman left 2 dogs alone without food or water, leading to their deaths

A Collinsville woman allegedly left her two dogs at home alone without food or water, leading to their deaths, according to charges filed in Madison County.
Jaime Woodson, 40, is accused of leaving her chihuahua mix, Reese, and her pit bull mix, Buster, alone in her Collinsville home, according to charging documents filed May 23. The two dogs died from dehydration and starvation in mid-May, according to authorities.
Woodson was in the Madison County Jail on $30,000 bail and was released Wednesday, over the objection of prosecutors.
