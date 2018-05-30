Granite City Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects

The Granite City Police Department was looking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of robbing a convenience store earlier this month.
Two suspects, both with their faces covered, walked into the Granite City 7-Eleven at about 2 a.m. May 19 with guns, according to a video the department posted on Facebook.
One of the suspects was wearing a Chicago Bulls 66 T-shirt, an annotation the department pointed out. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white t-shirt wrapped around his head and neck. The other suspect had white Nike shoes on.
The pair ran out of the 7-Eleven and drove a stolen Ford Escape away from the store, police said. The car was recovered after the robbery.
Anyone with information on the armed robbery can call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.
