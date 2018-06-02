'No one is leaving ... except in body bags,' man allegedly threatened in home invasion

A 22-year-old Collinsville man has been charged with threatening to kill a former girlfriend and the mother of his child when he broke into her apartment Sunday, violating an order of protection she had against him.
Prosecutors say Chase Lindsay broke into the 21-year-old woman's Collinsville apartment less than a month after he was convicted, for the second time, of domestic battery and sentenced to two years of probation.
He brought a knife during the home invasion, according to charges filed in Madison County on Tuesday. He allegedly told her, "no one is leaving this apartment tonight except in body bags." He is also accused of locking the woman and himself inside a room by pushing the dresser against the door, and refusing to let her leave.
That same day, prosecutors say, he broke into another woman's home just down the street to commit a theft. The resident in that case is the sister of his former girlfriend.
He was charged Tuesday with home invasion, residential burglary, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and violating an order of protection. He is accused of grabbing and scratching the 21-year-old.
Lindsay was convicted of domestic battery and two counts of violating an order of protection April 24, and was sentenced to two years of probation. Both violating an order of protection charges, stemming from Feb. 13 and Feb. 28, were dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
In 2014, Lindsay was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and was sentenced to two years of probation. A judge later revoked his probation. The next year, in 2015, he was found guilty of-domestic battery and aggravated battery, in two separate cases. He received no sentence for the domestic battery case, and a two year prison sentence for the aggravated battery.
