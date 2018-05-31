Godfrey man charged with neglecting 90-year-old mother, causing her death

A Godfrey man was charged on May 24 with neglecting his elderly mother and ultimately causing her death in 2017.
Emergency crews responded to a medical call on Feb. 28, 2017 at 3207 Morkel Drive in Godfrey. Inside, first responders found Larry D. Parker, 69, and his mother, 90-year-old Maria L. Stiles, according to Lt. Kristopher Tharp with the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Stiles was in need of medical care and was taken to an Alton hospital where she later died, Tharp said.
The sheriff's department started investigating Stiles' death. Tharp said first responders' observations "speak volumes as to the condition in which his mother was found."
"It's very tragic," he added.
Charging documents say Parker failed to provide his mother with health and personal care, including hygiene, medical care and treatment. By failing to do so, he caused her death.
Additional information about the case was not available.
Parker was still in custody Thursday morning in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
Comments