Police believe armed robberies near Belleville and in Granite City are linked

Police in multiple jurisdictions are investigating armed robberies in Granite City and in the Belleville area, in addition to a vehicle stolen St. Louis that was recovered in East St. Louis.
"We believe the two are linked," said Capt Bruce Fleshren, speaking of the armed robberies early Thursday morning. Fleshren is with the St. Clair Sheriff's Department, the agency investigating the robbery near Belleville and the stolen vehicle.
The Circle K gas station on 5904 Old St. Louis Road near Belleville was robbed at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.and the Granite City 7-Eleven was robbed at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A Silver Ford Escape was stolen in St. Louis late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, Fleshren said.
An unknown amount of money and other items were stolen in the robberies.
In both robberies, one suspect wore a red hooded jacket and dark pants, shown in photos taken from surveillance video from bot the 7-Eleven in Granite City and the Circle K near Belleville. The person in the red jacket carried a handgun. The other suspect wore a gray Chicago Bulls 66 T-shirt, and carried a long gun. Both suspects had their faces covered.
Anyone with information can call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111 or the St. Clair Sheriff's Department at 618-825-5204.
