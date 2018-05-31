Crime

Man shot in the face shows up at Shiloh Police Department, woman charged shortly after

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

May 31, 2018 10:19 AM

A Shiloh woman was charged with shooting a man in the face on Monday during a domestic dispute.

Police say Leticia D. Brown, 37, shot a man in the face on Monday at about 4:37 p.m, according to a press release.

Shiloh Police received a report of a gunshot on Ramona Drive about the same time a man came into the department with a gunshot wound to his face, the release said.

Brown lives in the first block of Romona Drive, police said.

The man was taken to hospital and later released with non-life threatening injures, the press release stated.

Police determined he had been shot during a domestic dispute and Brown was arrested. On Wednesday, she was charged with discharge of a firearm and battery.

Brown was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday morning with a bail of $125,000, according to the release.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  