Man shot in the face shows up at Shiloh Police Department, woman charged shortly after

A Shiloh woman was charged with shooting a man in the face on Monday during a domestic dispute.
Police say Leticia D. Brown, 37, shot a man in the face on Monday at about 4:37 p.m, according to a press release.
Shiloh Police received a report of a gunshot on Ramona Drive about the same time a man came into the department with a gunshot wound to his face, the release said.
Brown lives in the first block of Romona Drive, police said.
The man was taken to hospital and later released with non-life threatening injures, the press release stated.
Police determined he had been shot during a domestic dispute and Brown was arrested. On Wednesday, she was charged with discharge of a firearm and battery.
Brown was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday morning with a bail of $125,000, according to the release.
