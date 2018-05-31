Man kicked pregnant woman's stomach and strangled her during assault, Alton police say

A 25-year-old Alton man has been accused of breaking into a home Tuesday, beating a pregnant woman and inflicting injuries that required stitches.
Flaze L. Peoples Jr. broke into the apartment of Sharnice Hicks in the 3200 block of Belle Street in Alton on Tuesday, according to charging documents. The relationship between Peoples and Hicks is "domestic" but not further specified in court documents.
Peoples is accused of hitting Hicks multiple times, causing cuts that required stitches, strangling her and kicking her repeatedly in the stomach.
Hicks is pregnant and prosecutors allege Peoples was aware of this.
Alton Police did not immediately return a call for comment.
Peoples faces felony charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Judge Kyle Napp of Madison County signed a warrant for Peoples' arrest and set bail at $150,000. He was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
Comments