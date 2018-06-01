Police arrest 'persons of interest' in Belleville, Granite City robberies

Two men were arrested in St. Louis on Thursday night after a car chase into East St. Louis, and officers in St. Clair County expect to talk to those men about a pair of metro-east armed robberies earlier this week.
Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair Sheriff's Department said a vehicle was carjacked on Thursday night in St. Louis, in the same area that a vehicle used in the armed robberies was taken.
Two suspects took the car at around 11 p.m., Fox News reported. It was recovered and two suspects arrested after police chased the vehicle into East St. Louis and then back into St. Louis, KMOV reported.
Fleshren said a different Ford Escape had been carjacked near 14th and Choutou streets in St. Louis late Monday or early Tuesday, "in the same area" as the carjacking last night. The Escape was used in armed robberies in Granite City and near Belleville, police said.
Police recovered the stolen Escape.
Because the vehicles were taken from about the same area, Fleshren said the suspects are "persons of interest" in the robberies and police would like to speak to the suspects.
No one was injured in either of the armed robberies on early Tuesday morning; where two armed suspects with their faces covered entered a convenience store in Granite City and robbed customers and the store. Suspects in the same clothing and with similar weapons robbed a gas station near Belleville a few hours later, and the Escape was found in East St. Louis.
The suspects did not have weapons in the vehicle. There have been no charges filed against the men as of Friday morning, Fleshren said.
