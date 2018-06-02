East St. Louis man found sleeping in car with loaded Glock is sentenced to prison

An East St. Louis man who was arrested when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle in the middle of the road has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for having a loaded gun on his lap.
Arthur Robinson, 30, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2016, when East St. Louis Police officers found the man asleep with a loaded Glock handgun on his lap. Police secured the gun before waking Robinson.
He had previously been convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm and had federal court convictions for drug conspiracy and distribution charges, making him a convicted felon and not allowed to have a gun.
Robinson received an enhanced sentence because of his previous convictions, according to Donald Boyce, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
