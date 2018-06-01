Two men charged with residential burglary near Belleville

Two men have been charged with residential burglary in St. Clair County, near Belleville.
A neighbor reported seeing two men and a woman walking up and down Edgewood Drive and knocking on doors at 10:15 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. The neighbor saw the two men go behind a house in the 400 block of Edgewood Drive and not come back out.
Deputies arrived at the house and saw two men fleeing from a back window of the house, according to the release. They ran for several blocks but were caught by deputies without incident. They were later found to be Aric Hunt, 21, of East St. Louis, and Kevin Jefferson, 18, of Belleville.
Both men were charged Friday with one count of residential burglary. They remained in the St. Clair County Jail as of Friday afternoon on $45,000 bail.
A juvenile girl driving a vehicle in the area was also detained. She was released pending further investigation.
There is no known connection between these men and the string of car burglaries Monday night, according to the news release.
