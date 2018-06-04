Waterloo man charged with sexually abusing 3 minor girls

A Waterloo man was accused of sexually abusing three juvenile girls, ranging from 1999 to 2010, according to charging documents.
Tommy Seals, 70, was charged May 29 with three counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, each involving a different girl under 18. Two of the cases were from 2010, and one was from 1999.
Charges allege that he inappropriately touched the girls over the period of a year.
He posted $5,000 bond and was released from the Monroe County Jail. His bond conditions specify that he is to have no contact with three families and their minor children.
Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing was unavailable for comment Monday.
