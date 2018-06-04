Lettie Rosenthall
Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with double stabbing in Alton

By Kara Berg

June 04, 2018 05:48 PM

A 62-year-old Alton woman is accused of stabbing two people Sunday evening, according to police.

During a domestic incident, a 40-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were stabbed with a knife, according to a news release from Alton Police. Both were transported to a St. Louis hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Lettie Rosenthall, was apprehended just before 10 p.m. Sunday without incident, police said. She was charged Monday with two counts of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.

She was in custody at the Alton Jail on Monday night, and her bail was set at $500,000.

