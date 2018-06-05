Man told police his wife threatened to ‘blow your head off,’ report says

A man walked to the Shiloh Police Department with a towel pressed to a bleeding gunshot wound on his mouth after he and his wife got in a fight and she allegedly shot him.
Jeffrey Brown, 53, told police that he and Leticia Brown, 37, were grilling in their Shiloh backyard on May 28 when they began to argue, according to a police affidavit released Tuesday. Jeffrey Brown went to the front yard, and Leticia Brown went inside, he told police.
When Leticia Brown came back outside, she pulled a gun from behind her back, according to Jeffrey Brown's affidavit. He told police that he threw himself to the ground, heard the gun discharge once and heard his wife say, "I'll blow your head off."
Jeffrey Brown was shot in the mouth, and he walked to the nearby Shiloh Police Department for help. A neighbor told police she saw the couple arguing, heard a gunshot and then saw a man with a thicker build walking through yards, possibly with a towel pressed to his face.
His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Leticia Brown was charged May 30 with discharge of a firearm and battery. She posted $12,500 cash for bond and was released from custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
