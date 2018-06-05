Police investigating shots fired during fight at walk-up window in Sauget

Sauget police are looking for a person who reportedly fired a gun during a fight between two people Tuesday morning at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2400 Mississippi Avenue.
Police Chief James Jones said received a call reporting shots fired at 4:05 a.m. and noted police are still investigating the shooting and gathering more information.
“There was an argument by the walk-up window that turned into a physical altercation between the two people involved," he said. "As they were fighting, additional individuals got out of the vehicle the shooter was in and jumped in the fight. Two shots were fired. One bullet struck the roof on the outside."
All of the people involved fled the scene and Jones said police are unsure whether a person was shot or not.
“We checked with area hospitals and there were no reports of anyone coming to the hospital with gunshot wounds.”
Jones said a small white vehicle, which is the vehicle the shooter was in was last seen going north towards the Popular Street Bridge. The second vehicle, a gold four door vehicle, was last seen going toward Illinois 3.
Police are asking anyone with any information to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-332-6300.
