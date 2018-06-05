East St. Louis man sentenced for armed robbery of Pontoon Beach convenience store

A 20-year-old East St. Louis man with a criminal history has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a 2017 armed robbery.
Makial Lucas, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery. Lucas and his partner, Deleone Murphy, stole $302 from the Casey's General Store in the 3800 block of Pontoon Road on Nov. 10, 2017. Lucas pleaded guilty to a Class X felony of armed robbery and was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said the two were caught a few days after the robbery, when Murphy was found driving the vehicle that had been seen on a neighbor's surveillance video. The vehicle had "distinctive features," Modrusic said.
Murphy, after being apprehended, told police that Lucas had just "checked in" on Facebook to the Bottoms Up Strip Club in Brooklyn, where police found Lucas and arrested him after a foot chase.
Pontoon Beach Police reports show that Lucas and Murphy admitted to their roles in the armed robbery. Murphy's case is pending in Madison County Circuit Court.
In January 2017, Lucas was charged with escape in St. Clair County and sentenced to probation; that same year he was convicted of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, for which he was on probation at the time of the crime.
