Troy man had child porn involving toddlers, police say

A Troy man had at least five photos and videos of porn involving toddlers and children younger than 13, according to charges filed Tuesday.
Tyler Lesan, 25, possessed at least four videos of child pornography and spread at least one photo, according to charges. He was charged in Madison County with five counts of child porn, all Class X felonies.
The youngest child pictured in Lesan's collection was 2, and the oldest was 11, according to charges. All the children were younger than 13, according to the charges.
Lesan's bail was set at $1 million. It was not immediately clear if he had been taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Comments