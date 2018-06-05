Salem man found not guilty by reason of insanity in attempted ‘mercy killing’ of wife

A 69-year-old Salem man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted murder of his wife, who is an Alzheimer’s patient in poor health.
Charles Wood will be evaluated by the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment alternatives after a bench trial in Marion County concluded with the judge finding that the prosecution had met its burden of proof showing that Wood was guilty of attempted murder, according to Southern Illinois Now.
Wood injected his wife with an insulin overdose in January after watching her suffer without relief, according to authorities. He then called 911 and confessed to attempting to kill her, prosecutors say.
A mental fitness hearing had previously concluded that Wood was not criminally responsible for his actions, and he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, a class X felony, and aggravated battery to a person older than 60, a class 3 felony. However, he was allowed supervised visits with his wife in the company of a family member while the court case was pending, according to X95 Radio.
His wife, who was not named by news reports, was treated and then released to a nursing home.
Wood remained free on bond as of Tuesday, pending completion of the DHS report.
