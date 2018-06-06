Armed robbery suspects may be teens, Sparta police chief says

Police are looking for three armed suspects who robbed the Casey's General Store Tuesday morning in Sparta.
Sparta Police Chief Shawn Lukes said the first suspect walked into the store at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday with a pistol and demanded money from the clerk. The other two suspects followed shortly afterward.
They got away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Lukes.
Each suspect was dressed in a hoodie, sweatpants, tennis shoes and had the face covered with a ski mask. The three left the store on foot and ran north from the store, Lukes said.
Police think the three may be teenagers.
"It's the first time I've known of anything like this to happen at that location," said Lukes, who has been in Sparta almost seven years.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sparta Police at 618-443-2917.
