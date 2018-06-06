Dozens of animals taken from Franklin County home; owner charged with animal cruelty

Officials in Franklin County removed more than 70 animals from a home in Coello, and the resident was arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Sheriff Don Jones said Samuel E. Baker, 21, was arrested Saturday and bonded out of jail Sunday. Bail had been set at $10,000. Baker relinquished ownership of the animals to the county.
Franklin County Animal Control officers responded Friday to a neighbor's complaint that there were too many animals, "and the smell that, he thought, had to be dead animals," said Thad Snell, animal control supervisor.
Officials found 27 dead animals on the property that Snell called "a normal house lot inside of a town." The dead animals were not covered in any way and were various livestock-type animals.
"The smell was horrendous, they tell me," Jones said.
Animals recovered alive include potbellied pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, turkeys, ducks, rabbits, pigeons, mice and a boa constrictor. Snell did not know if the mice were intended as food for the snake. The animals were all emaciated, and it was recommended by a vet that officials remove the animals, he said.
There were four dogs recovered as well, Snell said, and two have been adopted. A shepherd-mix will remain at the Franklin County Animal Control center for now, he said. The fourth dog had belonged to a relative of Baker, and that person has recovered the dog. The remaining animals are expected to be sent to various rescue groups and no-kill facilities starting Thursday.
It appeared that the dogs and birds, including several types of chickens and a guinea hen, went both inside and outside the home, Snell said.
Animal Control had been to the home previously several months ago.
"It wasn't near like this. Not near as many types of animals ... this is a new thing," Snell said.
