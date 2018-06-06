Man, teen charged with armed robbery of Granite City 7-Eleven

A man and teen have been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store in Granite City.
Two male suspects wearing white T-shirts to cover their faces entered the 7-Eleven with firearms just before 2 a.m. May 29, according to a news release from the Granite City Police Department. The pair took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.
Andre D. King Jr., 20, of East St. Louis, and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged Wednesday with the armed robbery. The 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court, so his name was not released to the public.
If convicted, King faces six to 30 years in prison, and because a gun was used, he is eligible for an additional 15-year sentence.
King's bail was set at $500,000. He remained at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, pending extradition to the Madison County Jail. The 17-year-old also was being held in St. Louis.
Granite City police identified King and the juvenile as suspects with help from the Belleville Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department and SLMPD.
No charges have been filed in St. Clair County in connection with the armed robbery at the Belleville Circle K, which police said they believed was connected to the Granite City robbery.
St. Clair County Sheriff's Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said the department still had more work to do before it could apply for charges. He said he anticipated charges would be filed, but he could not identify a suspect as of Wednesday.
Comments