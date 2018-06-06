Madison County man accused of sexually assaulting teen, giving him drugs and alcohol

A Marine man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy and giving him drugs and alcohol, according to charges filed in Madison County.
Shane Ingersol, 33, is accused of touching himself in front of a 16-year-old boy and sexually assaulting him in November 2017. Ingersol is also accused of giving the teen drugs and alcohol on the same day as the alleged assault.
Madison County Sheriff's Department Capt. Mike Dixon said he was not able to release more details on the case.
Ingersol was not in police custody Thursday afternoon. His bail is set at $100,000.
