Man accused of cutting boy's throat with saw struggles with mental illness, mom says

A Cahokia man charged with attacking an 11-year-old boy with a handsaw in a Walmart store has long struggled with mental illness, his mother said.
Corey C. Hoffman, 24, is accused of using a handsaw to cut the neck of a boy on May 30 at the Cahokia Walmart. The charges do not say if or how Hoffman knew the boy. Witnesses say Hoffman grabbed a saw from a store shelf and attacked the boy for no apparent reason. Police said the boy's injuries were not life-threatening.
Doctors diagnosed Hoffman some time ago with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and since then, his family has struggled to help him with his mental health, according to his mother, Tamico Nealy.
In May alone, Nealy took Hoffman to the hospital at least five times, she said. Each time, he was treated and sent home, because he didn't want to stay, and the hospital could not legally keep him.
Hoffman and Nealy have been working with Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center, a behavior center specializing in mental health treatment, as his behavior escalated, according to Nealy. Nealy said she was scared of the level of violence he had shown, and desperately wanted her son to get help. He felt differently, however.
"I had been telling them about bad behaviors, and they put him out of their facility because he was getting violent, and his behavior was escalating," Nealy said. "I wanted him institutionalized, but they wouldn't do it."
If an adult doesn't want help, however, there's nothing the center can do, said clinical director Sandra Collier.
"Systematically, that is our biggest issue," Collier said. "We've gotten away from asylums, and this is what we're left with."
If they suspect someone is an immediate danger to themselves or others, they can request an involuntary petition to hold someone until they are stable, Collier said. But once they're stable, they must be released. Illinois lacks adequate facilities for people who chronically struggle with mental illness, according to Collier.
About three weeks before Hoffman allegedly cut the 11-year-old boy's throat, his behavior began to escalate, Nealy said.
"I was afraid he was going to hurt somebody, or somebody would end up hurting him," Nealy said. "Sometimes, it may take for him to commit a crime to get the help he needs. Why does he need to harm someone else or harm himself to get the help? It's not fair."
Nealy said she usually finds Hoffman in the morning to give him food and money, and make sure he's OK. The morning of the alleged attack, however, she wasn't able to go. She said she doesn't know what may have set him off; it could have been anything.
But Nealy said Hoffman's illness shouldn't be able to progress this far. She said her son is crying out for help, even if he won't accept it. She said she wants is for him to get stable, and be able to live his life.
"I want mentally ill people like him to get some help. He's not the only one out here. He wont be the last," Nealy said. "Some kind of laws need to change ... otherwise it's going to be a street full of mentally ill people committing crimes, then just sitting in jail."
Some 2 million people with mental illnesses are arrested each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Nearly 15 percent of men and 30 percent of women booked into jails have a serious mental health condition, according to the organization.
Hoffman was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a child under 13. He remained jailed as of Thursday, with bail set at $300,000.
