Decatur teen who shot and killed 2-year-old nephew sentenced to probation, time served

A Decatur teen will serve 48 months of probation in the shooting death of his 2-year-old nephew, a killing that happened during a game of "cops and robbers" in October 2017.
Zachary Pherigo was 17 when he said he found a gun near a large trash bin. The next day, he said, was babysitting his 2-year-old nephew, Justin Lee Murphy Jr., and pointed the gun at the boy. He told police he did not know the gun was loaded and he shot the boy, the Decatur Herald & Review reported.
Justin, Pherigo's sister's son, died at a hospital in Decatur.
Pherigo, now 18, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail with credit for time served and will be on probation for 48 months. As part of the agreement, the teen will not consume alcohol, will work or go to school and have a mental health evaluation and complete any recommendations from that evaluation.
Pherigo pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm in adult court. In exchange for his plea, counts of murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges were dropped, according to court records.
Officials with the state's attorney's office were not immediately available for comment.
