Woman hit car, drove through yards and reached 110 mph during chase, Dupo police say

A Freeburg woman was charged after police say she fled during a traffic stop, drove through neighborhood yards and struck another car in Dupo on May 31.
Kathleen A. Tweedy, 32, was pulled over on Lime Street by a Dupo officer at about 5:05 p.m. for a traffic violation. After the officer spoke to Tweedy and walked back to his car, Tweedy drove away through several yards in the neighborhood, Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said.
While driving toward Route 3, Tweedy hit another car on Lime Street and North Main Street. She then drove southbound onto Interstate 255 at 110 mph, Smith said.
At that point, Smith said Dupo police stopped pursuing her for safety reasons.
Tweedy continued driving, crossing into Missouri and onto Lindbergh Boulevard in St. Louis County where she hit two more cars, Smith said.
No one was injured during any of the accidents.
The following day, on June 1, Tweedy was arrested by the Freeburg Police Department and remained at the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday morning.
Tweedy was convicted of driving 15 to 20 mph over the speed limit in January 2017.
