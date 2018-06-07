Granite City woman sentenced in man's heroin overdose death

A Granite City woman who was charged with drug-induced homicide in June 2016 took a plea deal and was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.
Jessica Burris, 32, received her sentence exactly two years after the man's death.
She was charged in June 2016 with the death of 30-year-old Kyle Perry. The East Alton man went into a coma after overdosing on heroin on May 31, 2016, which police say Burris supplied. He died a week later on June 7, 2016.
In 2017 she was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery on a police officer. In 2018 she was indicted with armed violence and delivery of methamphetamine, among other charges. Those cases are pending in Madison County courts.
She pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Madison County to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of heroin. She was sentenced to six years on each charge, which will be served at the same time, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Burris will serve at least 50 percent of the sentence, according to sentencing guidelines.
