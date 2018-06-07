Former Brooklyn cop charged with impersonating police officer

A Troy man who had not been a police officer for more than two months still claimed the status, according to authorities, and he is now charged with impersonating a police officer.
Jeffrey Grandcolas II, 39, is charged in St. Clair County with impersonation of a police officer, a felony. He posted $5,000 cash for bond and was released.
The St. Clair Sheriff's Department says Grandcolas was pulled over for speeding on Illinois 15 on Feb. 7. Police said Grandcolas said he was a Brooklyn Police officer and had that department's credentials.
"This is a situation that all law enforcement departments take very seriously. No department wants a person pretending to be a member of law enforcement out in the community," Sheriff Rick Watson said. "His intentions are not fully known, but there is no indication that he was attempting to stop citizens or enforce laws out on the roadways."
Grandcolas also is charged with stealing more than $500 in cash from a man in East St. Louis on Nov. 20. Grandcolas was released on bond on that charge as well.
Grandcolas left the Brooklyn Police Department in November 2017. Brooklyn Police could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday about the circumstances of the officer leaving the department.
