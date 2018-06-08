Woman forced her way into home and struck resident with blunt object, Troy police say

A 44-year-old East St. Louis woman is accused of breaking into a Troy home May 16 and hitting the resident with a blunt object.
Police say Tracey Stevenson "forced her way into the residence" in the 400 block of Meadow Drive. Once inside, police say she used a blunt object to strike the resident, which caused an injury.
She fled the area after the altercation and was later located by officers, a news release stated.
Troy Police Chief Brad Parsons did not immediately return a call for comment about the object in question and the relationship between Stevenson and the resident.
“Ensuring the safety of the public is our upmost priority. Officers responded in a very timely manner minimizing injuries and damage,” Parsons said in the news release.
Stevenson faces one felony home invasion charge and is in custody at the Madison County jail Friday morning in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
