Child sex offender who failed to register, skipped out of Illinois is arrested

A "dangerous guy" was arrested in Tennessee on Friday from charges originally from Franklin County, the sheriff there said.
Danny L. Amos Sr., 71, was in federal custody on Friday in Tennessee, where he faces federal charges as well as charges in Tennessee and Illinois.
"He's a dangerous guy. That's why we were after him so hot and heavy," said Sheriff Don Jones, of Franklin County.
Amos was convicted in 2011 of producing child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced to six years in prison; how long he served was not immediately available on Friday.
Jones said Amos did register as required for the sex offender database, but he did not update the registration as required. He was found in Benton and arrested on charges of failing to register in Franklin County. He was released on bond, and absconded on Aug. 24, 2017.
"We've been looking for him ever since," Jones said, and enlisted the help of the department's cyber crimes unit, the U.S. Marshal Service, and Tennessee law enforcement.
Amos now faces charges in Franklin County of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear in Franklin County Court. Charges were filed against Amos in U.S. District Court in Tennessee for violation of the sex offender registration and notification act; and in Tennessee he will face charges for not registering there, Jones said.
"He's in a heap of trouble for a 71 year old, or for anyone," Jones said, speculating that Amos could get both state and federal imprisonment.
