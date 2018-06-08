Clinton County man charged in federal court with illegally having machine gun, silencer

A Clinton County man already accused of bringing a pipe bomb to a Carlyle business now faces additional charges in federal court, including for allegedly possessing a machine gun.
Kyle Matthews, 25, of Keyesport, was charged in April with bringing a pipe bomb to a business in Carlyle. He was arrested and initially charged in Clinton County with two counts of possessing a bomb and one count of possessing a silencer-type device for a firearm.
Now Matthews has been charged in federal court with illegal possession of a machine gun — namely a 9mm Mark II Sten-type gun. He also is charged in federal court with possession of an unregistered firearm silencer and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle — an Anderson AM15 semiautomatic .223-caliber rifle.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department in April told news outlets they had received several reports of explosions near Matthews’ home over the past few weeks leading up to his arrest. A search of his home found bomb-making materials, components, firearms and ammunition, according to police.
The federal charges require Matthews to forfeit the guns if convicted, according to the indictment handed down from a federal grand jury.
Matthews remained in custody Friday in the Clinton County Jail but will be tried on the federal charges first. Clinton County’s charges would be prosecuted after the federal case is concluded, according to Nathan Stumpf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
