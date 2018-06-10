SAFB airman sentenced to confinement for attempted sex assault of child

A military judge has found a Scott Air Force Base senior airman guilty of attempted sexual abuse of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child.
Senior Airman Michael J. Crowe was found guilty of the charges, according to the Judge Advocate General's Corps.
Scott Air Force Base officials were not available on Sunday morning to comment or provide Crowe's age or hometown.
Crowe was sentences to a two years in military prison, dishonorable discharge and reduction in rank to Airman Basic. He will lose all pay and allowances.
His case was one of 40 U.S. Air Force court-martial cases that resulted in conviction or acquittal in April. The cases included eight airmen accused of sex crimes against children.
