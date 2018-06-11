Carjacking suspect shot himself after chase into Granite City, police say

A man was critically injured after he shot himself at the end of a bi-state police chase that officials say began with an armed carjacking in St. Louis County.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Sweepstakes Lane in response to an armed carjacking at 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to KMOV. A woman told police a man with a handgun demanded she get out of the car and then he drove off in it.
Shortly after, a St. Louis County officer reported seeing the stolen car in Blackjack and attempted to pull it over, KSDK reported. However, police say the driver did not stop the car and a pursuit went across the Mississippi River and into the Granite City area.
Granite City police set up spike strips along Illinois 3, according to a Fox 2 Now report. The car was stopped and police said they found a man in the driver's seat with a gun shot wound to his head and a woman sitting in the passenger seat.
Officers backed up from the car and gave the man commands from their patrol cars, KMOV reported. Eventually the man was arrested and taken to a hospital, where officials say he is in critical condition.
Police were investigating the carjacking and pursuit.
