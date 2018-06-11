Police arrest 2 more in sexual assault of O’Fallon woman

Two more people have been arrested in the May 31 sexual assault of a woman in O'Fallon.
Omar R. Brooks, 22, of Belleville, is facing two counts of criminal sexual assault by force and one count aggravated battery by strangulation.
A minor was also arrested in the case; however, O'Fallon Detective Kathleen Effan said the department would not release additional information on the minor.
The second count against Brooks alleges he was legally responsible for the male juvenile who sexually assaulted the woman.
Last week, Adam A. Jones, 23, of Belleville, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal sexual assault. He is also named in the charges against Brooks.
The victim was medically treated and released, Effan said.
Brooks and Adams were in the St. Clair County Jail as of Monday morning. Both were being held in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
The minor's status was not disclosed.
