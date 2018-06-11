Registered child sex offender charged with staying too close to Fairview Heights school

A registered sex offender was charged in St. Clair County with failing to maintain proper registration with the state.
Eugene F. Persson, 50, faces one count of failure to register as a sex offender and unlawful residency of a child sex offender.
Persson was convicted of five counts of criminal sexual assault of an 8-year-old child when he was 36. Those crimes were in Kentucky, according to Det. Todd Huskey with the Fairview Heights Police Department.
Police say Persson was staying at a motel within 500 feet of Grant Middle School, which is located at 10110 Old Lincoln Trail, for about a week. Huskey said Persson is required to register if he stays anywhere longer than three days.
He was in custody at the St. Clair County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail on Monday afternoon.
Persson has no real ties to Fairview Heights, Huskey said. The man has a relative in Collinsville and is considered homeless in Granite City.
Comments