Recognize this man? Swansea police think he may be involved in a string of burglaries

Swansea police were looking to identify a suspect in a Monday morning vehicle burglary.
The man burglarized a vehicle in a garage early Monday morning, Swansea police said. Police got numerous reports of burglaries in unlocked vehicles in southwest Swansea over the weekend, and they suspect the burglaries may have been done by the same person.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo can call Swansea police at 618-233-8114 or the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers tips that lead to a felony arrest may lead to a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments