Victim sexually assaulted, beaten by 3 men told police they threatened to kill her

Three people have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in O'Fallon.
Adam Jones, 23, of Belleville; Omar Brooks, 22, of Belleville; and a 17-year-old boy are accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman with a learning disability who struggles to communicate and understand certain concepts, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Police responded May 31 to the T-Mobile store in O'Fallon, where the three men had dropped the woman off after the alleged assault, according to the affidavit. The woman's forehead and cheek were swollen and bruised, and she was complaining of pain all over her body. Part of her weave had been pulled from her natural hair.
The woman snuck out of her house at 1 a.m. to see Brooks, whom she used to "talk to," the affidavit stated. They had never been in a relationship, she later told police. She and the three men hung out at a house for a few hours, then "out of nowhere," Brooks pulled the blanket off the woman and began yelling at her for "snitching," the affidavit stated.
Brooks pulled her off the couch by her hair and threw her to the floor, then began kicking and punching her, according to the affidavit. He put his foot on her throat, restricting her airway. Jones and the juvenile watched, but did not try to stop Brooks, the affidavit stated.
The woman tried to run to the bathroom and shut the door, but the 17-year-old stopped her, the affidavit stated. Brooks ordered her to perform oral sex on the 17-year-old and encouraged the teen to strike her if she didn't do it right.
Charges say Brooks threatened the teen so he would comply and also forced Jones to sexually assault the woman.
The men threatened to beat her if she didn't do what they said, she told police. They threatened to kill her and talked about taking her out to St. Louis and killing her in the woods, according to the affidavit.
She told an interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center, whom she spoke to because she was having trouble communicating, that they "kept me hostage."
"You see how small I am?" she asked, according to the affidavit. "You don't put your hands on a female, period."
As the three men drove her to the T-Mobile store, where they would leave her, the teen said, "Shoot her in the chest. No, shoot her in the stomach or something." He then suggested shooting her in an artery in her leg, so she would bleed, the affidavit stated.
Brooks was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault by force and one count aggravated battery by strangulation. Jones was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault. No further information was released on the teen.
