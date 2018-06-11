Belleville man charged with sexually abusing, battering 13-year-old girl

A Belleville man has been charged with sexually abusing and battering a 13-year-old girl.
Christopher Haentzler, 29, is accused of touching the girl inappropriately, kissing her neck and rubbing her buttocks, charges say. He was charged Monday in St. Clair County with two counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, two counts of criminal sex abuse using force, two counts of battery and one count of unlawful restraint.
The alleged abuse took place June 9 in Belleville, according to charges.
Haentzler was not in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Monday evening.
