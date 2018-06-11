Belleville shooting inside car stemmed from ‘derogatory and profane’ talk, police say

A Belleville man was shot in the face when the driver of the car he was in became upset with him for talking to him in a "derogatory and profane way," police said.
Jerome Stewart, 66, was riding in a white Jeep Patriot with a man he knew at about 10:30 p.m. June 4, according to a search warrant affidavit. The man became upset when Stewart spoke to him in a derogatory way, the affidavit stated. The man began to drive erratically, and Stewart expressed concern at the way the man was driving.
They reached the 9500 block of West Main Street in Belleville, and Stewart saw the driver raise his arm toward him, according to the affidavit. Expecting to be struck, Stewart raised an arm to block the driver's, but instead, the driver shot him, the affidavit stated. The window shattered, and Stewart felt warmness on his face. He didn't realize he had been shot.
Stewart grabbed the man's arm and saw the gun; then the pair began to fight over it, according to the affidavit. The driver stopped the car, and Stewart got out. His sister picked him up and took him to Memorial Hospital.
A 55-year-old Belleville man was taken into custody June 5. The man had a dried, bloodlike substance on his shirt and shorts, the affidavit stated.
He was charged June 6 with unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. No charges related to the shooting had been filed as of Monday evening.
