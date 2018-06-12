Police search Southern Illinois lake after receiving tip from fisherman

Law enforcement officials searched Gillespie Lake on Monday after they received a tip from a fisherman who said he found what police thought could be a piece of evidence in the missing person case of a Royal Lakes woman.





While Gillespie is near where Denita Hedden had lived, Sheriff Shawn Kahl said law enforcement efforts did not yield any new evidence in her missing person case. He did note that something found by the fishermen had been sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab for analysis.

"Rumors as far as a body found — none of that is even remotely close," Kahl said.

He hopes that the crime lab will have information about the item found by fisherman within a couple of weeks; he would not provide any information on what the item was or if or how it might be connected to Hedden.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police continue to investigate 37-year-old Hedden's disappearance.

"Just about every day we've got something on (her case)," he said. "Whether it's credible or not, we check it out."

Hedden went missing on Jan. 25 and police believe foul play was involved in her disappearance. She was last seen at a casino in St. Charles, Missouri.