Denita Hedden, mother of four still missing

Police are still investigating Denita Hedden's disappearance from the Royal Lakes area. She was last seen on Jan. 25, which was her birthday. A relative visited a two psychics who said they know where Hedden is. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com
Police are still investigating Denita Hedden's disappearance from the Royal Lakes area. She was last seen on Jan. 25, which was her birthday. A relative visited a two psychics who said they know where Hedden is. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com
Police are still investigating Denita Hedden's disappearance from the Royal Lakes area. She was last seen on Jan. 25, which was her birthday. A relative visited a two psychics who said they know where Hedden is. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com

Crime

Police search Southern Illinois lake after receiving tip from fisherman

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

June 12, 2018 11:02 AM

Law enforcement officials searched Gillespie Lake on Monday after they received a tip from a fisherman who said he found what police thought could be a piece of evidence in the missing person case of a Royal Lakes woman.

While Gillespie is near where Denita Hedden had lived, Sheriff Shawn Kahl said law enforcement efforts did not yield any new evidence in her missing person case. He did note that something found by the fishermen had been sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab for analysis.

"Rumors as far as a body found — none of that is even remotely close," Kahl said.

He hopes that the crime lab will have information about the item found by fisherman within a couple of weeks; he would not provide any information on what the item was or if or how it might be connected to Hedden.

Police continue to investigate 37-year-old Hedden's disappearance.

"Just about every day we've got something on (her case)," he said. "Whether it's credible or not, we check it out."

Hedden went missing on Jan. 25 and police believe foul play was involved in her disappearance. She was last seen at a casino in St. Charles, Missouri.

Denita Hedden, 37, was last seen in the area of Royal Lakes on Jan. 25. Heddin was reported missing by an acquaintance and, and police have called her disappearance “suspicious.” The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was involved in a search o Derik Holtmanndholtmann@bnd.com

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

  Comments  