Waterloo Police say this motorcyclist keeps trying to start a police chase

Waterloo Police were searching Tuesday for a motorcyclist they say is trying to get police to engage in a pursuit.
The Waterloo Police Department released a photo of a motorcyclist in a yellow shirt who they say has been involved in several incidents where he or she tries to get the police to engage in a pursuit.
"The driver does this by driving at extremely high speeds... and in a reckless manner," Waterloo Police said in a statement. "The motorcyclist has also been involved in reckless encounters with other vehicles on the roadway."
The image was taken at about 2:45 p.m. on May 30 at Fast Stop in Waterloo, according to police. Anyone with information can call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651 or email WPD@waterloo.il.us.
